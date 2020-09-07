547,095 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Bought by Quaker Capital Investments LLC

Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 547,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Liberty Latin America makes up about 2.3% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 588,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

