$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will post $530,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $960,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $8.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 million to $9.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $227.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $52,541,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 127.3% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KDMN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 3,048,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,511. The firm has a market cap of $710.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

