525,000 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 525,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,000. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,129. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.