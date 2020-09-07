5,234 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

LLY traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.91. 4,361,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

