$490,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will post $490,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 million, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

