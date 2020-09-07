45,000 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Purchased by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERIC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERIC. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

ERIC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 11,435,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,688. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

