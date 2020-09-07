$4.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.15. Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.66 to $24.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.94. 3,668,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,375. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

