3,320 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.07. 1,946,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,016. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

