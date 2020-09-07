3,300 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during trading on Monday. 9,444,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

