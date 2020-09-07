32,700 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Michael acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.12 per share, with a total value of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,165 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.41. 1,312,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,145. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.