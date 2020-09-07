3,264,679 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,264,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 4,527,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 493.25 and a beta of 1.73. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

