300,000 Shares in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Acquired by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,903,000. BioXcel Therapeutics makes up 3.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.48% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.05. 508,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $917.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

