30,000 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Bought by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 774,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $26.18.

