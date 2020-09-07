$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to report sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $48.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $33.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57).

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SELB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,864. The company has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

