$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.00. 1,240,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.30. Biogen has a 12 month low of $219.70 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

