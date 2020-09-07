-$3.35 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.92). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.92. 117,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

