29,000 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.2% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $154,444,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $52,073,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 554,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,682,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 937,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after acquiring an additional 373,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

HAS stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. 613,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,850. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

