272,000 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,516,000. Entergy accounts for approximately 18.6% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $97.90. 987,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

