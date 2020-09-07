268,500 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Bought by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 268,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,000. Arena Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.4% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,195,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,414. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $65.06. 643,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.27. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

