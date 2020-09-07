268,457 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 268,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,926,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 67.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.59. 1,943,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,191. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,655,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

