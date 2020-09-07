$26.13 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce $26.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 million and the highest is $132.70 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $8.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $270.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $373.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.35 million, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $256.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $82,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

