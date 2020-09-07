25,500 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Delcath Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $908,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCTH traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 34,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,414. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCTH. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

