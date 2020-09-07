250,000 Shares in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Retrophin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $913.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $267,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.