$250.02 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $250.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.06 million and the lowest is $246.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $237.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $813.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.00 million to $813.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $858.44 million, with estimates ranging from $852.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029,899 shares of company stock valued at $114,003,463. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 446.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,133,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 206,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $964.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

