$24.80 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will report $24.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.24 million and the lowest is $23.36 million. Identiv posted sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $85.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.28 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $103.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,655. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.57. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 75.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.