238,680 Shares in Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Acquired by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 238,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.53% of Progenity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,898. Progenity has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million. Research analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PROG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

