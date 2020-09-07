$22.62 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $22.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $20.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $90.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $91.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.19 million, with estimates ranging from $131.06 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. BofA Securities lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,714 shares of company stock worth $47,657,721 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $22,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after purchasing an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $19,359,000.

NYSE:INSP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 270,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,721. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

