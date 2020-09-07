204,062 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 7.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,521. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

