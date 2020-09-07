$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.44. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.43. 1,375,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.94. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

