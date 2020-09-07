-$2.05 EPS Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will post ($2.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.12). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.25) to ($5.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.09) to ($6.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. 61,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,491. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

