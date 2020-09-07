$199.39 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $199.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.67 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $177.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $878.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.50 million to $899.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $968.07 million, with estimates ranging from $928.10 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

MRCY traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

