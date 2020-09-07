175,860 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. Brown & Brown accounts for about 6.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $169,214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,954,000 after acquiring an additional 175,440 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,673,000 after acquiring an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,317,000 after buying an additional 293,024 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 959,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

