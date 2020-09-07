173,700 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,537. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

