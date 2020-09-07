150,000 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Bought by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. PPL makes up approximately 2.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. 4,831,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,540. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

