15,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. 29,222,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,100,869. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

