1,500 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 60.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $662,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

