141,315 Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 216.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 348.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 199,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.55. The company had a trading volume of 354,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,568. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.88.
Zebra Technologies Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
