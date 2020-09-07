141,315 Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 216.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 348.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 199,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.55. The company had a trading volume of 354,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,568. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.88.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.