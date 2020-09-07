1,206,351 Shares in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 4.80% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

HARP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. 361,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,755. The company has a market cap of $346.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

