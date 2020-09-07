1,124,331 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,124,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,561,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.19. 889,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.69. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

