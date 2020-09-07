1,119,408 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,119,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,131,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.47. 5,251,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,434. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.