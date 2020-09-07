$104.05 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post sales of $104.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. Neogen posted sales of $101.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $437.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $447.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $491.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neogen.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.62.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.