100,000 Shares in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Purchased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.08% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 139,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

