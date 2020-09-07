0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62,569.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $882,501.87 and approximately $62,569.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045150 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.61 or 0.05105715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052988 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

