$0.95 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.04. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,282. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

