$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.73. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NGVT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.23. 275,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

