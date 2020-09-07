-$0.62 EPS Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.54.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $496,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,213 shares of company stock worth $5,017,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 1,364.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InVitae stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. 3,839,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

