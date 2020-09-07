$0.33 EPS Expected for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,771. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth $379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

