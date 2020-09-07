$0.19 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $22.68. 14,139,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,133. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -566.86, a P/E/G ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,510 shares of company stock worth $329,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

