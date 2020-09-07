-$0.16 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 3,048,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,511. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

