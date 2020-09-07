$0.11 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 798,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 593,705.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 45.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,894. The company has a market capitalization of $930.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.30. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.